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Thu 24th Sep, 2026

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Last Chief Minister’s questions this year as Parliament timeline set out

By Gabriella Ramagge
24th September 2026

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo roughly set out the timeline for Parliament for the remainder of the year and the last CMQs with him at the helm.

Parliament sat for around half an hour on Wednesday afternoon, squeezing in a session between party conference season in the UK.

Mr Picardo told Parliament this would be his last party conference season as Chief Minister and asked for the next session to be held on Tuesday, November 29 at 3pm.

“It is then madam speaker my intention to seek to return on the Friday after that,” Mr Picardo said.

He added that the Gibraltar Day in London events clash with what would have been a parliamentary week.

“After discussion with the deputy chief minister it is likely that there will not be a further October session so we should be doing the questions in that way and perhaps during the course of October be able to take some of the legislation and i'll indicate honourable members what legislation we intend to take,” Mr Picardo said.

“And then to return for a further meeting for questions in November with the house finally having had all the work done and all of that being finalised.”

Mr Picardo added that “at some stage over the course of this year” he will hold his last CMQs.

Parliament was adjourned until Tuesday, November 29 at 3pm.

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