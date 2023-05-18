Ace Art showcases two artists in Wine Art Club

Local artist Naomi Martinez and Cadiz artist Marco Prizont showed their works recently in a Wine Art Club event.

The event, which pairs wine with art, saw the artists showcase their recent collections.

Ms Martinez was inspired by her late grandfather, when she found his old collections of photographs which she was built upon and created new pieces.

She is a multidiscipline artist who works in sculpture, photography, video, digital art, and painting.

Mr Prizont is a street photographer, originally from Barcelona, who has captured scenes in Cadiz and more recently in Gibraltar.

Both artists exhibited in the last Ace Art exhibition, which was held in the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery last March.

Art Broker and owner of Ace Art, John Paul Bautista, launched the event describing the works of both artists to a crowded room in the Wine Shop.

Ms Martinez was showed two different collections, the first being her photo collages of scenes in Gibraltar and Spain.

Her second collection were her grandfather’s photographs which she digital painted.

Mr Prizont first visited Gibraltar last March for the Ace Art exhibition but extended his stay after liking Gibraltar.

During his extended stay he captured scenes around the Rock, particularly town where he focused on shadows.

Mr Prizont waits on streets for the light to cast the right shadows and for people to pass by.

After the showcase Mr Prizont again decided to extend his stay to catch a few more Gibraltar scenes.

“If you see him around, you might even be lucky enough to be the silhouette in one of his photographs,” Mr Bautista said.