Ace of Slades entertain the residents of Waterport

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar has been providing live music both on social media and with live events throughout the Rock.

These have recently included various acts of different styles at Mount Alvernia, Hillsides, Bella Vista, Alameda Estate and Knights Court.

This week it was the turn of the residents of Waterport Terraces to enjoy some live music.

The chosen act was Ace of Slades a long-standing country rock band (formerly known as eazi-k) The band with over 20 years performing experience is comprised of brothers Ernest and Keeran on Guitar and Bass respectively and their sister Zoe on vocals.

The band has also recently expanded to a five-piece to include Winston Fernandez on guitar and Steven Belilo on drums but for the purpose of portability they kept to a trio for this performance.

With a repertoire of popular covers both in English and Spanish the band played two 30 minute sets in each of the main podium areas of the estate to the delight of the residents.

During the first set they even sang happy birthday to two delighted youngsters who watched from their balconies.

The general atmosphere was great with residents enjoying drinks, dancing and some even lighting their BBQ’s.

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar wishes to thank the people of Gibraltar for their support during these troubled times and will continue to provide live music for the enjoyment of all.