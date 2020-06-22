Action 4 Schools donates 100 hand washing kits

Action 4 Schools has distributed 100 hand washing to those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic the frequent washing of hands has been one of the most effective ways to ward off the virus.

Action 4 School typically provides water wells to areas in need, but during the pandemic moved to provide water and soap to help people throughout this difficult time.

The wash kits provide people a way to effectively wash their hands and stay safe from the virus.

“We distributed 100 sets of wash kits (comprised of veronica buckets, collection buckets and soap) to the Regent village community committee during May and June 2020 so we can fight the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus,” the charity said.

“Water and soap are vital to win the fight against Covid-19 and these kits are so important.”

“We have placed the hand washing kits at strategic points within the community for example Bathurst Junction, Leigh’s Avenue, Daddley Street, Regent Village Check Point, Mansaray Drive, Mortormeh, SS Camp and Leicester Peak Junction and many others so they can be used by as many people as possible. Together we will beat Covid-19.”

Each wash kit costs £25 and Action 4 Schools are appealing for donations to enable them to provide the kits.

“We encourage everyone who would like to support to donate directly to our bank account so that we can provide more of these kits, the more kits we can provide the less impact Covid-19 will have.”

“Thank you for your amazing support.”

Donations can be made via bank transfer to the Action4schools – Sierra Leone, NatWest Bank, Account Number: 48084352 and Sort Code 60-60-60.