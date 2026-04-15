Royal Gibraltar Regiment judo team returns with strong results from Army camp

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment judo team has returned to Gibraltar after an intensive training and coaching camp in Aldershot held under the Army Judo Association and the British Judo Association, with several members achieving new grading milestones.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Ethaniel Jeffries Mor played a central role in the team’s preparation before deployment to the UK and continued to coach and mentor the squad throughout the camp. He was recently appointed Infantry Judo Association chairperson in recognition of his services, success and experience in the sport.

Major Dayan Pozo achieved his brown belt, leaving him one step away from attaining his first Dan.

Lieutenant Joseph Pfang, Lance Corporal Blythe Reeves and Private Luke Lockwood each earned yellow belts during the course.

In addition to supporting the team, WO2 Jeffries Mor completed the second phase of the British Judo Association Level 2 coaching qualification, which will enable him to further develop judo within the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and officially grade soldiers through recognised standards.

“I've been training multiple times a week with the RG Judo team during the months leading up to the Skills Course,” Lt Pfang said.

“My goal for the camp was simple: to get better at judo.”

“The best way to do this is sparring with new opponents who are better than you.”

“There were about 60 attendees at the camp which meant there were many new people to work with and learn from.”

“The camp itself was organised and well run.”

“There were four or five black belts who led the training and organised the event.”

“Overall, a good turnout for the RG and BFG.”

WO2 Jeffries Mor added: “I could not be prouder of the achievements of the whole team and the hard work they have put in.”

“Major Pozo, in particular, has trained with me for several years and this is a clear reflection of his dedication and the progress he has made.”

The Gibraltar Regiment said the training camp highlighted both the dedication of the soldiers involved and the strength of coaching within its judo programme.