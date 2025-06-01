Action for Housing says Rooke facility should be used as Govt rental stock

Action for Housing said the Rooke facility should be used as Government rental stock to provide homes for people living in “slums and inhumane conditions”.

The group was reacting following news that the long-delayed modular building, originally announced as an elderly care facility, should finally be completed by July and would not be used to relocate residents from Mount Alvernia.

Additionally, the Government said two UK companies had expressed interest in either purchasing or renting the Rooke facility from the Government, a development described by Action for Housing as “alarming”.

“The Government said it had no plans to change the use of Mount Alvernia as an Elderly Care Home which means the Rooke House will be left empty,” the campaign group said in a statement.

“Action for Housing see this building as suitable government rental stock.”

“The 10-storey building accommodates 182 beds in units fitted with en-suite bathrooms.”

“This would provide ideal accommodation for the many homeless individuals and people on the Medical A+ and Social A+ list who are desperate for a modern living space like the Rooke facility provides.”

“The Government promised they would construct new rental stock, but the Housing Minister has since stated that there is no land to build it on and the only option was to reclaim land from the sea which would be costly and take time.”

“However, a good solution has presented itself with the availability of the new Rooke facility.”

“There are many people living in slums and inhumane conditions in the upper town, these people could be housed at Rooke House in-turn freeing up a lot of pre-war buildings in the old town.”

“A few units could be kept on reserve for future emergency cases.”

“It’s a win-win situation for Gibraltar.”