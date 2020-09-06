Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 6th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Action from Saturday’s victory against San Marino

By Stephen Ignacio
6th September 2020

Images from Saturday’s match between Gibraltar and San Marino where Gibraltar grabbed its fifth victory, the third in competitive official Nations League group matches since the launch of the tournament two years ago.

A goal in the 43rd minute of the match by Graeme Torrilla clinched a 1-0 victory.

Photography by Johnny Bugeja, Gibraltar Chronicle photographer.

Video with interviews with Lee Casciaro, Graeme Torrilla (the goalscorer) and Joseph Chipolina who missed the match due to injury.

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib Brexit deal possible even without UK/EU agreement, CM says

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

Plans filed for major mixed-use project in the heart of town

Wed 2nd Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar referee team to officiate Under 21 Euro qualifier group matches

6th September 2020

Sports
The match – Carving their intent on the pitch

6th September 2020

Sports
‘We couldn’t give back anything less’ - Gibraltar’s goal hero states after win against San Marino

5th September 2020

Sports
Scotland and Northern Ireland held in Nations League openers

5th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020