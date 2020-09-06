Action from Saturday’s victory against San Marino

Images from Saturday’s match between Gibraltar and San Marino where Gibraltar grabbed its fifth victory, the third in competitive official Nations League group matches since the launch of the tournament two years ago.

A goal in the 43rd minute of the match by Graeme Torrilla clinched a 1-0 victory.

Photography by Johnny Bugeja, Gibraltar Chronicle photographer.

Video with interviews with Lee Casciaro, Graeme Torrilla (the goalscorer) and Joseph Chipolina who missed the match due to injury.

