Fri 17th Jun, 2022

Action4Schools build new well

By Chronicle Staff
17th June 2022

Action4Schools have built a new well for a school in Sierra Leone thanks to sponsorship by a company based on the Rock.

Local specialist occupational health company Occupational Health Services (OHS) recently sponsored water well project no 79.

“This well is the 79th water well funded by this charity which has been providing clean, safe water to schools and communities in Sierra a Leone since 2013 to an estimated 35,000 beneficiaries,” said Jimmy Bruzon from the charity.

“The OHS water well was dug at Marampa Academy School in the Western Rural District and will serve around 900 pupils and the surrounding rural community.”

Nick Culatto Managing Director of OHS said: "We have been following the amazing work that Action4schools has been doing for so many needy schools and communities during a number of years now and wanted to support their work by funding a new water well. This new water project will change the lives of so many around the area of Marampa Academy School and we are thrilled to play our part in the water projects which are vital to so many."

This Friday Action4Schools are holding their flag day and will be at various locations around the Rock collecting. Anyone wanting to help can contact Mr Bruzon on 5763100.

To donate :
Action4schools-Sierra Leone
NatWest Bank, GIBRALTAR
Account 48084352 – Sort Code 60-60-60

