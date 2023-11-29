Action4Schools completes 97th well in Sierra Leone

Local charity Action4schools - Sierra Leone completed its 97th water well in Sierra Leone thanks to the funding from local company Wastage Products Limited.

Company Director Carlito Buhagiar explained the idea behind this latest water project.

“We celebrated our 25th anniversary in 2022 and the company wanted to do something special that would make a difference to people and what better way to celebrate than by setting up a fundraiser to provide safe, clean water to rural communities in Sierra Leone.”

“We have managed to raise enough funds for three water wells and we are pleased to confirm that Xylem Spain, one of our business suppliers, have also raised funds and will be funding more water well projects in Sierra Leone during 2024.”

“Wastage Products Limited have been working in water management since 1997 and we are thrilled at the outcome of this initiative to support the work of this wonderful charity in Sierra Leone, a charity that has been providing clean, safe water to thousands of people since 2013.”

Jimmy Bruzon, the founder of the charity, spoke about how thankful they were to the team at Wastage Products Limited for having chosen to support their work in this very special way.

“Not only have they donated funds, they have encouraged other companies and individuals to join the cause and make a difference with the provision of more water wells,” said Mr Bruzon.

“It is truly fantastic to hear that one of their Spanish business partners has chosen to raise funds for our water projects. International collaboration at its best.”

“We would like to congratulate Wastage Products Limited for 25 successful years in the water industry.”

“It is fitting that the company was founded in 1997 and that they have funded water well number 97 and we look forward to closer links with Wastage Products Limited in the future.”

Mr Bruzon used the opportunity to encourage companies to support Action4Schools’ water projects and encourage individuals to set up monthly standing orders.

“It is only through regular commitment that we can bring about regular change and save more lives in remote rural communities such as Nafara Village, where we have provided our 97th water well and which has kindly been funded by Wastage Products Limited,” he said.

Information on how to support and donate towards the charity’s water well projects can be found on the charity’s website www.action4schools.gi or via WhatsApp on 57631000

Bank details: Action4schools-Sierra Leone

NatWest

Sort Code 60-60-60

Account 48084352