Action4schools delivers 110th water well project in Sierra Leone

Local charity Action4schools has announced the successful completion of its 110th water well project, delivered in partnership with UK-based organisation Wellfound. The new well has been installed at Dodo Village in Moyamba, Sierra Leone, and was funded by local theatre group LOL Productions.

Prior to the well the people in the village had been drinking contaminated water.

A video for LOL Productions showed the villagers thanking the group for their donation and showed just how dangerous the old water source was.

“This is where we used to fetch water, it is very dirty but we had no choice,” said one child.

Another added: “Before we used to fetch dirty water and it made us sick.”

The charity’s founder, Jimmy Bruzon, welcomed the continued support from LOL Productions, who previously funded a water well in 2018 at Safinatu Nur School in Waterloo, Freetown.

“LOL Productions have supported our charity for many years, having made significant donations in the past and having funded a water well in 2018 at Safinatu Nur school in Waterloo, Freetown,” Mr Bruzon said.

“We are so pleased that they have decided to fund another water well project with funds from their latest yanito play.”

Jessie Hansen, one of the group’s leaders, said the charity’s work had inspired their latest donation.

“LOL Productions has always been keen to raise funds whilst entertaining and performing yanito plays and we have always tried to share funds around local charities,” she said.

“Action4schools has been close to us because we see the great work that they do in the poorest of countries. Their school, health and water projects are awesome and this time round we wanted to fund a new water well, the charity’s 110th.”

Mr Bruzon thanked LOL Productions Director and Producer Giselle Baker and the cast for their support.

“I cannot stress enough how talented and generous Director and Producer Giselle Baker and the cast at LOL Productions are. Not only do they put on incredibly original and funny shows for the enjoyment of our community, but they fundraise for charities too and give so much to everyone,” he said.

“We are so pleased that we were selected as recipient of funds for a new water well project.”

“I want to highlight their philanthropic work and to thank everyone at LOL Productions for putting on such great shows and donating so many thousands of pounds to charities and worthy causes and changing so many thousands of lives, including those at Dodo Village in Sierra Leone which now have safe, clean water, something we take for granted here but which is an absolute luxury in rural Sierra Leone.”

For more information on the charity’s work, visit www.action4schools.gi or contact 57631000 via WhatsApp. Donations can be made to Action4schools-Sierra Leone, NatWest Bank, Account No. 48084352, Sort Code 60-60-60.