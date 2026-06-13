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Sat 13th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Live evidence closes as Busto trial enters final stage 

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
13th June 2026

Live evidence closed on Friday in the case of a former teacher and Scout leader accused of sexual offences against children, with the trial now set to enter its final stage.  Clayton Busto, 43, denies 19 charges of sexual offences against children involving four alleged victims, some dating back to 2007.  On Friday, the court heard from a young man who...

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