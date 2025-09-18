Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Action4schools provides new water well in Sierra Leone with support from local donor

Photo courtesy of Action4Schools.

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2025

The charity Action4schools has funded a new water well in the village of Gbualail, Moyamba, Sierra Leone.

Water well 112 was sponsored by a Gibraltar pensioner who has travelled extensively across Africa and wished to support a lasting project to benefit children and communities without access to clean water.

The well, which cost around £2,500, is expected to provide safe water to about 500 people, with the number set to grow over time.

Charity founder Jimmy Bruzon said: “We are very pleased to see an increase in the number of local families and individuals wanting to make a difference and paying for water wells. TM’s donation is yet another generous example of someone wanting to make a difference.”

“These wells are special to the donors and even more so to the many thousands of needy people that benefit from clean, safe water in the long term as a result of people’s generosity. We are humbled by the ongoing support.”

“We understand that not everyone can donate £2,500 in one go and we therefore encourage people who wish to support our work to set up monthly standing orders, as the funds received add up and make it possible for more life-saving wells to be built in needy communities around Sierra Leone.”

Action4schools continues to invite donations to support its work in delivering clean water to vulnerable communities.

To donate or set up a direct debit or standing order these are the necessary payment details:

Action4schools-Sierra Leone

NatWest Bank, GIBRALTAR

Account 48084352 – Sort Code 60-60-60

