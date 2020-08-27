Active Covid-19 cases drop to 43

The Gibraltar Government has today reported the number of active Covid-19 cases has dropped by eight to 43 cases in Gibraltar.

Some 13 people have recovered over the past 24 hours, with just two new resident cases detected.

A visitor detected in Gibraltar has also recovered, bringing the total resident cases to 43 and zero visitors.

A further 13 non-resident active cases have been detected in Gibraltar, three less than yesterday due to recoveries.

There has also been a drop in the number of people in self-isolation, with 399 people isolating.

This was down from the 425 reported yesterday.

Since the pandemic began 272 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, from a total of 32,427 tests done.

There are currently 129 tests depending.

Of the 32,427 tests done, a total of 11,885 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.