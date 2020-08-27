Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Active Covid-19 cases drop to 43

Photo: PA Wire/Simon Dawson

By Chronicle Staff
27th August 2020

The Gibraltar Government has today reported the number of active Covid-19 cases has dropped by eight to 43 cases in Gibraltar.
Some 13 people have recovered over the past 24 hours, with just two new resident cases detected.
A visitor detected in Gibraltar has also recovered, bringing the total resident cases to 43 and zero visitors.
A further 13 non-resident active cases have been detected in Gibraltar, three less than yesterday due to recoveries.
There has also been a drop in the number of people in self-isolation, with 399 people isolating.
This was down from the 425 reported yesterday.
Since the pandemic began 272 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, from a total of 32,427 tests done.
There are currently 129 tests depending.
Of the 32,427 tests done, a total of 11,885 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.

Most Read

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

Govt to further tighten Covid-19 measures as cases rise

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

Rising Covid-19 cases primarily young people

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Local News

UK ‘better understands’ virus data in Gibraltar, CM says as Germany describes Rock a ‘risk area’ for Covid-19

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Environment Department warns bathers to be cautious swimming near La Mamela in Catalan Bay

27th August 2020

Local News
National Day fireworks and TV screens cancelled

27th August 2020

Local News
RFA tanker in maiden call to Gibraltar

27th August 2020

Local News
UK ‘better understands’ virus data in Gibraltar, CM says as Germany describes Rock a ‘risk area’ for Covid-19

27th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020