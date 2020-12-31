Active Covid cases reach 752, after 67 detected

Active Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar reached 752 on Thursday after 67 new cases were detected, the Gibraltar Government confirmed.

Including cross frontier workers there are 795 active cases, this means 38% of all cases since the pandemic began are currently active.

A further 1,059 test results are currently pending and there are 17 in hospital, of which 13 are in the Covid-19 Ward and 4 in the Critical Care Unit.

Gibraltar saw the seventh death related to Covid-19, with a man in his early to mid 70s passing after he became unwell and short of breath.

Of the 752 active cases in Gibraltar, eight are visitors and there are currently 2145 people in self-isolation.

There is also one more positive case in the Elderly Residential Services, with the figure now at 6.

Of the 60 new resident cases in Gibraltar detected on Thursday, 31 were close contacts of existing active cases.

A total of 121,961 have been carried out, of which 28,559 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.