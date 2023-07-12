Guernsey 2023 - Adam Alcantara shows improvement in ICLA 6 sailing event
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Adam Alcantara finished in 14th place on the water in the ICLA 6, an improvement on his previous position where he placed 16th. The wind had picked up around Guernsey which would have helped Mr Alcantara. “Today was my best day yet,” he said. “I very much prefer the strong...
