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Sun 8th Nov, 2026

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Sports

Adam Stevens gains valuable experience at Kurash World Championships

By Stephen Ignacio
8th November 2026

Gibraltar judoka Adam Stevens has returned from the Kurash World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, having reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by the eventual world champion from Uzbekistan.

Stevens, who has previously represented Gibraltar in judo at the Commonwealth Games, faced a difficult challenge against the tournament favourite, who went on to claim the world title.

Despite the result, Stevens gave a strong account of himself, taking the contest to the eventual champion and coming close on several occasions before eventually losing out.

The championships also provided Stevens with valuable international experience in Kurash, a wrestling discipline which shares similarities with judo but has its own distinct rules and techniques.

Reflecting on his performance, Stevens acknowledged the learning experience, describing the competition as a sharp introduction to the differences between the two sports.

Although returning without a medal, he said he could hold his head high having been eliminated only by the eventual winner and having given the contest his best effort.

Stevens has indicated that he intends to return to high-level competition in both Kurash and judo in the near future.

(Archive image of Adam Steens after his victory at the British Veterans Championships last week)

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