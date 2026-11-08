Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 8th Nov, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Dramatic finale as Magpies snatch equaliser in injury time

Photo by Stephen Ignacio. Drawings courtesy of AKS Architects.

By Stephen Ignacio
7th November 2026

Mons Calpe 1-1 Magpies

Magpies, riding high in the league, came face to face with Mons Calpe, who had only just missed out on European football this summer.

Mons Calpe, sitting fourth, were looking to claw back points and maintain their challenge to stay within the top four of the table.

A tightly contested first half, which could have gone either way, saw the deadlock broken just three minutes from the interval.

A floated free kick into the goalmouth was flicked back by Peralta, with the ball dipping over the keeper and under the crossbar. Mons Calpe took a confidence-boosting lead into the break.

A tense second half saw Magpies looking for the equaliser. Mons Calpe were to hold on as the pressure piled on. There was no holding back as the challenges and physicality increased, with tensions running high.

Magpies were unable to find a breakthrough within the 90 official minutes of the match.

As the game entered injury time, Magpies piled on the pressure, with Mons Calpe forced to scramble the ball away from their goalmouth as the added minutes ticked by.

With eight minutes of injury time played, and just as Magpies looked destined to concede defeat, a curled cross from the right flank into the six-yard box was met by Van Dyk at the far post. Beating two defenders to the jump, and with the keeper out of position, his downward header was to squeeze past the post for the equaliser.

A further minute of injury time was not enough for Mons Calpe to respond, as Magpies and Mons Calpe shared the points. Magpies thus protected their points lead over Mons Calpe to remain in third place.

Most Read

Local News

RGP apologises to James Levy for ‘procedurally flawed’ Op Delhi search warrants

Sat 7th Nov, 2026

Local News

British national convicted under Terrorism Act banned from Gib

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Features

Calpe Lodge No. 325 marks 200 years of Irish Freemasonry in Gibraltar

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Local News

Former Gibraltar International Bank premises in Main Street set for alterations

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph stay top of table with convincing win over Europa Point

7th November 2026

Sports
Gibraltar’s Nations League future about to face a tougher test

7th November 2026

Sports
Europa with emphatic win against Titans in cup

7th November 2026

Sports
Europa beat Hound Dogs

7th November 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026