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Sat 7th Nov, 2026

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Sports

St Joseph stay top of table with convincing win over Europa Point

Gibraltar Football League

By Stephen Ignacio
7th November 2026

St Joseph’s dominance was evident from the start. An early goal broke the deadlock, putting them ahead against a Europa Point side that struggled to find its rhythm.

The Blues further strengthened their position, tilting the balance firmly in their favour with a 33rd-minute goal that further deflated Europa Point.

A run towards the touchline saw the ball played back to the edge of the penalty box, from where it was smashed through the defence and beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.

Unbeaten this season and level on points with Lincoln Red Imps, the Blues were displaying their strengths. With goal difference keeping them in first place, their hunger for goals came to the forefront. Long gone are the days when St Joseph would be content with a two-goal lead or a narrow one-goal victory.

The Blues went into the half-time break with their two-goal advantage, having been unable to extend their lead further during the first half.

It was, however, not long before Alvaro Cascajo scored their third in the 51st minute.

Dominating possession and setting the pace, the Blues added a fourth in the 64th minute through Javi Moreno.

A fifth and final goal came from Miguel Perez in the 78th minute.

St Joseph secured their position at the top of the table even before Lincoln Red Imps had played.

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