Former Gibraltar International Bank premises in Main Street set for alterations

Gibraltar International Bank has filed an application with the Town Planner to remove the existing banking facilities at its former premises at 198 Main Street, returning the commercial unit to its previous layout ahead of future use.

The proposal includes the removal of the existing cash machine, cashier counter, internal partitions and banking equipment, along with the bank’s external signage.

According to a planning and design statement, prepared by Arc Design and filed with the application, “the proposed measures constitute a direct response to a specific condition of the contract, according to which the tenant must restore the previous site conditions once the activity has ended.”

The application seeks permission for minor alterations to the building’s façade and interior, without making any structural changes or altering its overall floor area.

The existing ATM would be removed and the opening blocked up using solid concrete blocks, finished with render to match the existing exterior.

Inside, the cashier counter and its protective glass screen would be demolished, along with a number of internal partitions and timber doors.

Other fixtures and fittings, including desks, shelving, the kitchenette and all remaining furniture, would also be removed.

The proposed works would leave the premises in what is described as a "shell and core" condition, with responsibility for fitting out the unit falling to any future tenant.