Adjudicator announced for 66th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

Ms Beverley Jenkins, GoDA, has been named as the adjudicator for this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival.

As a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators and a professional theatre reviewer, Ms Jenkins has adjudicated over 650 productions at national and international venues including the FEATS European Youth Festival held in Brussels and Antwerp.

For any queries about the 66th Gibraltar International Drama Festival, please contact the Events Department via email: info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236.