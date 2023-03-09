Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Mar, 2023

Adjudicator announced for 66th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

By Chronicle Staff
9th March 2023

Ms Beverley Jenkins, GoDA, has been named as the adjudicator for this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival.

As a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators and a professional theatre reviewer, Ms Jenkins has adjudicated over 650 productions at national and international venues including the FEATS European Youth Festival held in Brussels and Antwerp.

Ms Ludlow is a graduate of Cardiff University and brings a wealth of experience as actor, playwright and director and is an accomplished pianist and singer.

For any queries about the 66th Gibraltar International Drama Festival, please contact the Events Department via email: info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236.

