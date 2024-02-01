Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Feb, 2024

Adjudicator for Gib Festival of Young Musicians announced

By Chronicle Staff
1st February 2024

The 19th Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians, organized by GAMPA, will be held as from Monday February 5 to Saturday 10 of February at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The festival will see entrants from as young as 5 years old to 18 competing in different categories including solo instrumental and vocal performances, duets, ensembles and choirs.

The morning of Wednesday 7 will see The School Festival Day dedicated to school choirs and ensembles

The finalist of each category will go through to performing and competing in the Gala on Saturday at 7pm.

GAMPA has announced that Ms. Belinda Mikhaïl, from the British and International Federation of Festivals, will be this year’s adjudicator,

Ms Mikhaïl won the Associated Board and the Queen Mother Scholarships to study piano and singing as a joint first study at the Royal College of Music.

She has since travelled extensively, performing both as a soloist and as a chamber musician, and has appeared as a concerto soloist at the major London Concert Halls.

She has made numerous recordings for Sony BMG and Universal, and is a vocal soloist on EMI's Vocalise album as used in trailers for ER, Lost and Grey’s Anatomy.

She appears as the featured soloist on many film soundtracks and her solo piano playing of the theme from Chariots of Fire was heard at every medal ceremony at the London Olympic Games.

Belinda is also in demand as a vocal coach for classical, pop and rock singers and runs an extensive private teaching practice.

Belinda’s work as an adjudicator has seen her travel extensively. Future trips this month will see her adjudicate in Thailand at their inaugural Performing Arts Festival in Bangkok.

Ms. Mikhaïl will award trophies and bursaries at the Gala night on Saturday February 10. The Gala Night will see the finalists competing for the Young Musician of the Year award and Best International Musician amongst many other prizes.

