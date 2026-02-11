Adjudicator highlights abundance of talent at 21st Musicians Festival Gala

In spite of adverse weather, a packed John Mac Hall saw the annual prize giving gala hosted by GAMPA last weekend to celebrate young musicians and their hard work reaching performing standards.

This gala is the culmination of GAMPA’s musical syllabus year, at the end of which students are rewarded with grades and prizes awarded by a visiting UK adjudicator who validates their performances. This year the adjudicator was Nancy Litten and she was full of praise with high local standards. I’m always impressed by our young talented musicians and this year is no exception. Notably this Gala is celebrating its twenty first year and still growing.

GAMPA principal Tanya Santini McClelland was our compere for the evening and she announced that six finalists would first be competing for the Local Young Musician of the Year and first up on stage was Mathew Crisp on drums. He tore into a ferocious track called ‘Toxicity’ and showed his abilities drumming around the full kit and changing complex beats. He was on a mission and the audience were eager to support him. Next up was vocalist Lucia Diaz with an up- tempo song called ‘Someday’, which she performed really well, accompanied on piano by Miguel Monge Magistris from GAMPA. Luna Lee in a striking red gown sang ‘Clown’ which she performed very well and she controlled the emotional lyric leaving us spellbound till its end.

Siddarth Lakhani on piano was up next with the Chopin standard Etude Op 10 no 3, which is a tune we have all known since forever. He relished in the complex flourishes of the mid-section and left a very strong impression on everyone. A player to watch out for in the near future. Another vocalist Mya Gonzalez, took it up a notch in the second chorus of her ballad called ‘Rise Up’, proving she is a very skilled singer and her stunning performance was richly rewarded with enthusiastic applause.

The last performance of the six finalists competing for the top shield of Local Young Musician of the year, came from Sarah Pereira with a ballad called ‘Monster,’ which has a great lyric story. Her vocal was very impressive and she rounded up the finalists section giving way to the two school choirs competing this year.

St. Paul’s Primary School Choir sang two songs, however a technical hitch saw them having to repeat their first tune ‘Colours of the Wind’, much to the appreciation of the audience. Their second tune was ‘You Can’t stop the Beat’ and in this one they treated us to their choregraphed movements, bringing the house down when they had finished. St Bernard’s Upper Primary School Choir were on next and they also sang two songs, ‘How Far I’ll Go’ and ‘Fight Song’ they were an older choir and were very in tune throughout their songs. The choirs section closed the first part of the programme.

Part two opened with a duet competing in the Best Local Ensemble category. Siena and Luna Lee sang a romantic ballad ‘I will never Leave You.’ They sang holding hands and garnered a great ovation.

GAMPA Juniors Ensemble were up next with ‘Birds of a Feather’ with Kayla Knights taking the mid - section solo vocal, always a joy to watch. They preceded the GAMPA Senior Ensemble which is a much larger group who performed ‘Wide Awake’ and showed considerable choral skills. The next section was to see six finalists competing for Best International Performer award.

Nicholas Prinz Benthein on clarinet was first up. A skilled musician he shows great promise and flowing lines with good tone showed off the instrument and the player. He was accompanied on piano by Miguel Monge Magistris and Nicholas earned a great ovation. Surely an orchestral player in the making. Luisa Torregrosa and Giulietta Grana Kerrison were a vocal duet who sang ‘Stitches’ in a neat choreography changing positions to alternate parts of the song. Maria Eugenia Tovar Lopez followed on with a haunting ballad called ‘Young and Beautiful’ which she blended so nicely with the backing track that it sounded like a recording. She has beautiful control of a fine vocal instrument. Young Maria Chernykh played a short Piano solo called ‘Spillevaertket by Nielsen.

I was impressed with her high notes triplets. The fifth singer was Anita Canizares Gureso who performed ‘If I ain’t Got You’. A sweet vocal sung with great melody. The last of the finalists saw Natalia Padilla singing ‘Hopelessly devoted to You’, the Olivia Newton John classic, which she performed with great skill and was generously applauded for.

Principal Tanya the compere came on stage to ask for an appreciation for pianist Miguel Monge Magistris at the end of the competitive section. The adjudicator retired to complete her deliberations whilst we were treated to special entertainment from 2023 Young Musician of the Year Gino Ochello, who sang from the musicals a tune called ‘Why Me’ and showed why he won the coveted shield. He is truly gifted singer. The Gibraltar Youth Choir followed with two songs ‘Ain’t no mountain high Enough’ and ‘Any way you want It’ during which they came down to the aisles among the audience. They always deliver and they always sound fresh and committed.

The prize giving ceremony saw Adjudicator Nancy Litten again highlighting our local talent, the generous sponsors were called onstage and presented the prizes to some of the winners, with Culture Minister Christian Santos presenting some prizes on their behalf as well. As always this special gala concert is a healthy indicator of the dedication and hard work of GAMPA and its music students.

Well done to all who competed throughout the week and in the Gala too. You make us proud to believe that we have a bright musical future ahead with your talents.

WINNERS

Young Musician of the Year

Luna Lee

Best International Musician

Antia Canizares Grueso

Best Local Senior

Mya Gonzalez

Best Local Intermediate

Lucia Diaz

Most Promising Local Junior

Kayla Knights

Most Promising Local Infant

Ron Kovalev

Best Performance

Mathew Crisp

Best Local School Choir

St Bernard's Upper Primary School

Most Promising Lower Primary School Choir

St Paul's School

Best Local Ensemble

Gampa Senior Vocal Ensemble

Most Promising Vocalist

Sarah Pereira

Most Promising Percussionist

Mathew Crisp

Most Promising Woodwind Instrumentalist

Nicolas Prinz Zu Bentheim Santos

Most Promising Brass Instrumentalist

Alexia Monge Aixela

Most Promising Pianist

Siddharth Lakhiani

Most Promising String Instrumentalist

Ryuto Rodriguez Yoshimaru