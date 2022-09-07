Admiralty Marshal accepts bid for Axioma, pending due diligence
Gibraltar’s Admiralty Marshal has conditionally accepted a bid for a superyacht that was sold at auction late August after it was seized by a bank over a Euro20.5m loan to a company linked to a sanctioned Russian businessman. The winning bid was the highest of 63 submitted in the auction for the MY Axioma, which...
