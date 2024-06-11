Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Jun, 2024

Sports

Adrian Parral and Lions part ways as club new owners makes changes

By Stephen Ignacio
11th June 2024

Adrian Parral who was at the helm of Lions Gibraltar FC as it transitioned towards new ownership has announced his departure from the club via an open letter posted this Monday on social media.
The once former Gibraltar women’s national coach, who returned to the Rock after a successful spell coaching in the US, wrote, “Open letter to the Committee, Staff, Players, and Supporters of Lions Gibraltar,
After discussions with the new owners of the club, I can confirm they have decided to part company with my services. The new owners have their own ideas moving forward.
As head coach for the last three seasons I believe the team has performed above and beyond expectations. With one of the lowest budgets in the league, we have played front-foot, possession-based, and exciting football, consistently challenging every opponent without fear.
I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the committee, staff, players, and everyone at the club for believing in me and my philosophy. Sincerely, thank you for giving me the opportunity. I can only wish you all the best of luck for the coming season.
Personally, I will be taking a short break to reflect before considering my next challenge…”
With one of the lowest budgets in the Gibraltar domestic League Parral managed to keep the club within its budgetary limits whilst at the same time guiding the club to meet its UEFA Club Licence for the 2024/25 season. Although finishing second bottom of the table it was to win three matches and draw four, losing less matches than College 1975 and Glacis United, holding Europa Point to a 0-0 and defetaed by the narrowest of margins by Lincoln Red Imps.
Mark Palmer, Club Chairman, commented: “I would like to personally thank Adrian for his many years of service, hard work and dedication at the club across a number of different roles.
“The club and I wish him well in his future coaching career.”
“Lions Gibraltar FC finished in tenth position in the Gibraltar National League at the end of the 2023-24 season and strives to finish in a much-improved position in the upcoming campaign.
“We will be making further announcements over the coming days and will not be commenting further at this time.”
Already the club has seen changes in its internal structure bringing on board Sharon Kerrie Millar as head of communications and social media.
The club also announced its partnership with OLBG, The Online Betting Guide, as theirLead Partner and front-of-shirt sponsor on a multi-year deal. The new Lions Gibraltar FC 2024/25 kit, with the new OLBG branding, will launch in July 2024,
Mr Palmer, the new club owner has extensive knowledge and experience in the game and has previous club ownership in the English Football League and is currently a Board Member and CEO at National League side Solihull Moors FC.
Among one of his first acts after taking over was to meet up with club members. In a short introduction speech at the club premises he was to describe Lions Gibraltar as the “best club in Gibraltar by a country mile.” Highlighting that the he did not wish to make changes to the club in a dramatic way and wanted to maintain Alex Grech, Kadrian Bugeja and Daniel Buhagiar onvolved in the club, praising what he described as the “sterling work” they had done for the club.

