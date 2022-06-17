Adrian Parral announced as head coach at Lions Gibraltar

Former Gibraltar women’s national coach Adrian Parral will be making a return to Gibraltar football, after four years away involved with his US football project as the new head coach of Lions Gibraltar’s men’s senior team.

Mr Parral, who also managed the Lions Gibraltar women’s team building it to eventually become the league champions prior to his departure was announced as head coach this Friday.

In a statement issued by Lions Gibraltar FC it stated, “during a few months last season Adrian stepped in to help us whilst we started our transition period from our previous coach ‘Ferri’ which had held the role for 3 years. Adrian will now lead us onto the next stage of our development as a UFEA licensed club.”

“Adrian has been a firm supporter of the club for well over 30 years. Previously having been the club’s goalkeeper. Then moving on to being a youth coach, taking his team through all age groups being one of our most ever successful teams in the club’s history.

“Adrian’s next challenge was becoming our Ladies team coach, which without his input during the years could not have become the most successful Ladies team in Gibraltar. Adrian also had time to help behind the scenes as a committee member.

“He was then offered an opportunity of a lifetime to coach in the United States, although he was ever present to lend a helping hand to his lifelong club. Example of his strong commitment to the club, he was able to secure private sponsorship and to take a few of our Ladies to play/train in the States.

“Now 4 years later Adrian, although still maintaining links with the United States, will now achieved his lifelong ambition/dream of taking over as the club’s Head Coach.

“The committee, the membership, supporters, and the players are as ecstatic as Adrian is. Our players having been coached by Adrian a few months last season, were extremely impressed with his tactics and ‘changing room’ rapport. The morale changed completely, and we started scoring.”

With Allen Bula this summer also returning with Mons Calpe, Adrian Parral joins what is a limited number of Gibraltarians at the touchline in the Gibraltar National League. With the departure of Mick McElwee, only Albert Parody, who still dabbles as head coach when necessary although ultimately the owner of Lynx FC, remained at the end of the season. Parral’s return now sees an additional home grown coach within Gibraltar National Football League.

Image sourced courtesy Lions Gibraltar FC