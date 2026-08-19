Adrian Pisarello looking forward to returning to the Gibraltar Music Festival

With the Gibraltar Music Festival returning in early September, local artists taking part will be looking forward to performing at a major festival in front of a home crowd, following in the footsteps of those who appeared at previous editions.

Today we speak to Adrian Pisarello, a former Cultural Ambassador and veteran of previous festivals.

Pisarello began his career as a musician and singer-songwriter in various bands before winning an international songwriting competition in New York in 1993. He has since become one of Gibraltar’s enduring artists, known for his distinctive gravelly voice, energetic stage performances, bilingual songs and stagecraft.

Throughout his long career, he has continued to reinvent himself while relying on original songs and collaborations with musicians who have formed part of his various bands over the years.

I first asked Pisarello how he was preparing for this year’s GMF.

“Well, we have been rehearsing quite a lot these last two months. There are a couple of members in this band who haven't played with us before and we are doing songs we haven't done in a long time, or not at all. It was paramount that we put in the hours to rehearse so everything comes out accordingly. We are very happy with how rehearsals are going and really excited with the set list we are presenting for the GMF.”

Next, I asked who he would be bringing on stage to support him on the day.

“I am playing with most of my usual partners in crime and also some outstanding special guests.”

The line-up is:

Adrian Pisarello – Lead vocals and nylon-string guitar

Eric Rowbottom – Acoustic guitar

Jonathan Bugeja – Keyboards

Jason Belilo – Bass

Peter Martinez – Lead guitar

Jamie Collis – Drums

Stephen Maclaren – Lead guitar

Djamal Adib – Saxophone

With such a distinguished line-up, what type of set can we expect on the day? Will there be a mix of English and Spanish, covers, or perhaps some new songs?

“Except for one cover song which we love so much and that we will be recording our version of it in the near future, all the songs are my original compositions. In true Gibraltarian spirit we will be performing songs both in English and Spanish. We will be doing songs that we haven't done in a long while, new songs and of course some of the Pisarello classics. I don't want to name any songs so as to not give anything away. Come down and check us out. People who have followed me through the years will be pleasantly surprised to hear some of the songs that we have decided to include. We will be playing a mixture of Rock, Blues, Reggae and the Spanish lyrics songs with the Pisarello stamp.”

Pisarello has always had various projects on the go, so I asked which one he expected to materialise next.

“As a matter of fact, I had decided not to play live for some time to concentrate on a new album I am working on. I was then offered to play the GMF and I felt that this opportunity was too good to let go. I have put the album on hold and concentrated on the GMF rehearsals. The good thing is that we will be doing two new songs at the GMF from the album I’m working on. ‘Algo como matar dos pajaros con la misma piedra.’”

Pisarello has played at previous festivals as Adrian Pisarello and the EC Band, The Undesirables 141 and as part of Reach. I asked whether he was still looking forward to this year’s GMF.

“I have played in a couple of them as ‘Adrian Pisarello and the EC Band’, ‘The Undesirables 141’ and as part of ‘Reach’. I always look forward to these kinds of events. This is what most of us who play music hope for - I think. There is something about playing on a big stage with professional sound etc. When I'm on top of festival stages it seems to me that this is where I am supposed to be. Obviously there needs to be an audience, without an audience I'm afraid that the experience would not be quite the same.”

Pisarello has built up a following over the years and is also keen to support other local bands, both as a fan and as a musician looking to learn from his peers.

“I love to watch the other bands that play the festivals. To enjoy them as a fan would but also try to learn something from them. Most of these bands have been at it for a long time and seeing them play could be a master class for us musicians and maybe an inspiration of some sort. I love these local festivals, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jordan Lopez for counting on me for this one and thank all involved in making the GMF a reality again. I believe that Gibraltar needs this. Both for the music fans and the local musicians as well.”