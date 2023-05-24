A&E receives new ultrasound machine

The Gibraltar Health Authority has introduced a new ultrasound machine at Accident and Emergency in a bid to reduce waiting times and acute inpatient stays.

The GHA said the ultrasound machines are a powerful diagnostic tool and are frequently used to assist in facilitating invasive procedures in an emergency scenario.

“If a service is available during normal working hours, should we not strive to be able to provide it out of hours if urgently needed,” Director General Professor Patrick Geoghegan said.

“Ultrasound in emergency medicine will act as a clinical decision support tool to provide a more rapid turnaround time.”

“This has been made possible by our A&E clinicians and a very generous local benefactor in alignment with the GHA Emergency Department Strategy.”

The GHA added the practice of emergency medicine has evolved from a triage station for the rest of the hospital to offering an accurate diagnostic service.