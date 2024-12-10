Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Affordable Art exhibition at Fine Arts Gallery

By Gabriella Peralta
10th December 2024

The Affordable Art exhibition is currently open at the Fine Arts Gallery with 95 pieces on display from over 20 artists. Both vaults of the Gallery were lined with artworks, with the artists pricing their works at an affordable price point to attract Christmas shoppers. Fine Arts Association member Joseph Alecio said this was a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Local News

Three adults and two children in hospital after fire in Mid Harbour flat

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Local News

Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Mon 9th Dec, 2024

Local News

Govt rental deal with Bassadone higher than Parliament was told, GSD says

Mon 9th Dec, 2024

Features

78 University of Gibraltar graduates celebrate their success

Mon 9th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#ChaiWithPriya Until we meet again

10th December 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#ChasingNelson: Casa

9th December 2024

Features
St Theresa’s marks 50 years as a Parish Church

8th December 2024

Local News
Gibraltar and Falklands ‘are different beasts’ to Chagos Islands, Sir Lindsay Hoyle says

6th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024