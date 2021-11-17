Affordable housing delays to worsen ‘already acute’ situation, Action for Housing says

Action for Housing has said the long delays in building low-cost homes in Gibraltar will “worsen a housing situation which is already acute” after the Government this week confirmed delays of six to eight months in the construction of the current projects.

In a statement to the press, the group said it is “dismayed” to learn that construction to Hassan Centenary Terraces, Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views for locals and pensioners which they initially welcomed, will be delayed until 2024, 2025 and even later.

“These long delays will worsen a housing situation which is already acute,” Action for Housing said.

“They will not only affect those who have purchased their homes, it will also affect those who have not purchased but rely on flats which might become vacant once those who have purchased vacate their Government flats.”

“The same would apply to those pensioners who would vacate their Government flats to move into these new ones.”

Action for Housing said the Minister for Housing continues to say the Government has enough housing stock and does not need to construct housing for rental.

But, it added, the Government depends on those flats, which become vacant and available after the passing way of the last tenant or when these elderly tenants have gone to a care home.

“Needless to say these are not enough to meet demands of all those in desperate need for Government housing,” it added.

“Whatever the reasons for these delays, the reality is that the housing plights of those in urgent need of Government housing will worsen and will take much longer to be addressed, and those who have purchased and made their short plans will see them frustrated.”

“The future of housing in Gibraltar for the average resident looks pretty bleak indeed.”