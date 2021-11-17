Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Affordable housing delays to worsen ‘already acute’ situation, Action for Housing says

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
17th November 2021

Action for Housing has said the long delays in building low-cost homes in Gibraltar will “worsen a housing situation which is already acute” after the Government this week confirmed delays of six to eight months in the construction of the current projects.

In a statement to the press, the group said it is “dismayed” to learn that construction to Hassan Centenary Terraces, Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views for locals and pensioners which they initially welcomed, will be delayed until 2024, 2025 and even later.

“These long delays will worsen a housing situation which is already acute,” Action for Housing said.

“They will not only affect those who have purchased their homes, it will also affect those who have not purchased but rely on flats which might become vacant once those who have purchased vacate their Government flats.”

“The same would apply to those pensioners who would vacate their Government flats to move into these new ones.”

Action for Housing said the Minister for Housing continues to say the Government has enough housing stock and does not need to construct housing for rental.

But, it added, the Government depends on those flats, which become vacant and available after the passing way of the last tenant or when these elderly tenants have gone to a care home.

“Needless to say these are not enough to meet demands of all those in desperate need for Government housing,” it added.

“Whatever the reasons for these delays, the reality is that the housing plights of those in urgent need of Government housing will worsen and will take much longer to be addressed, and those who have purchased and made their short plans will see them frustrated.”

“The future of housing in Gibraltar for the average resident looks pretty bleak indeed.”

Most Read

Local News

Catering sector and test centre under strain as Covid cases rise

Tue 16th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Five arrests after violent incident near Waterport Roundabout

Sat 13th Nov, 2021

Local News

Five charged following Bahia Bar incident

Mon 15th Nov, 2021

Local News

Fatal collision happened in Spanish waters and was ‘an accident’, court told

Tue 16th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Over £3,000 worth of drugs seized in Varyl Begg

17th November 2021

Local News
Police coxswain recounts harrowing details of fatal collision at sea

17th November 2021

Local News
Spirit of Christmas to be broadcast

17th November 2021

Local News
Gib’s post-Brexit and Covid economic resilience discussed at OT Joint Ministerial Council

17th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021