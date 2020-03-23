Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

African prince calls on UK to return museum artefacts

BBC/PA

By Press Association
23rd March 2020

By Rod Minchin, PA

An African prince has called on a British museum to "blaze the trail" in returning one of thousands of priceless artefacts looted during the colonial era.

The sculpture, currently residing at Bristol Museum, is one of the "Benin Bronzes", a group of heirlooms stolen during a bloody invasion of Benin City by the British in 1897.

Speaking in an episode of BBC Inside Out West airing on Monday, Prince Edun Akenzua of the Royal Court of Benin said: "They were not originally made as museum objects."

The man in charge of Bristol Museum said he is open to sending the sculpture back after hearing what he called the prince's "impassioned plea".

The Benin Bronzes are a group of more than 1,000 plaques and sculptures that adorned the royal palace of the Oba - or king - of Benin.

But for more than 100 years the collection has been dispersed around the world, mostly in European museums and private collections.

The highly detailed, cast bronze bust at Bristol Museum has not been valued but a similar sculpture sold for more than £1 million.

Prince Edun said the museum could set a trend by returning it.

He told the programme: "We are aware of the Benin Bronze at Bristol Museum.

"We are appealing to Bristol Museum to blaze the trail for the international community or private holders of the Benin cultural property to get them returned."

Jon Finch, head of culture at Bristol City Council, which runs the museum, said when they took on the sculpture they had not known it was stolen.

He said it had been used to educate tens of thousands of children about other cultures.

He added: "We're very happy to explore with the prince the opportunity of returning the object.

"We'd like to have correspondence with him to see what the specific request is and how we can progress that.

"I've seen the impassioned plea from the prince so we're very willing to explore that option with him and others."

The museum is running a project with local university students called Uncomfortable Truths, in which labels reveal the often troubling and sometimes unpleasant journey that exhibits took to get there.

- BBC Inside Out West will air on BBC One West at 7.30pm on Monday. It will be available afterwards on iPlayer.

Most Read

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Picardo announces 'total social lockdown' from Tuesday

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Children put rainbows in windows to raise spirits of passers-by

23rd March 2020

UK/Spain News
UK blood donations down 15% amid coronavirus fears

23rd March 2020

UK/Spain News
Covid-19: UK health secretary says those ignoring advice are 'selfish'

23rd March 2020

UK/Spain News
Covid-19: Health Secretary says those ignoring advice are 'selfish'

23rd March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020