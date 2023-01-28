Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 28th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

After 12th round, optimism but no detail on treaty talks

By Chronicle Staff
28th January 2023

The Gibraltar Government last night said it remained optimistic that a “safe, secure and beneficial” UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc could be concluded.

No.6 Convent Place made the statement as the twelfth round of formal negotiation between the UK – with Gibraltar - and the EU concluded in London.

There had been wide expectation of tangible progress after this round after Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said two weeks ago that “we’re very close to a deal”.

But while the statements from all sides in recent weeks have been positive, there are clearly still issues to resolve.

What those issues are, however, is something negotiators are keeping a tight lid on, having previously stated on numerous occasions that they will not negotiate in public or through the media.

On Friday there was no further information on the nature of the discussions or the areas of disagreement.

As in previous rounds, the update was limited to signalling optimism that a deal can be sealed.

“The Government welcomes the continuation of the negotiating process and the positive and constructive approach of the teams in the room and very much looks forward to the conclusion of a treaty which would be in the best interests of all sides,” No.6 said in a statement.

“The Government thanks all negotiators on all sides for their continued efforts.”

“The Government remains optimistic that a treaty can be concluded which is safe, secure and beneficial for Gibraltar.”

The Government of Gibraltar was represented in the two-day London talks by Attorney General Michael Llamas, who was assisted by the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels, Daniel D’Amato.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia attended virtually.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this article wrongly referred to the Spanish Foreign Minister as Jose Manuel Margallo. He is, of course, Jose Manuel Albares, and the article has been corrected.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

UK/Spain News

Man dies, another seriously injured in knife attacks on two churches in Algeciras

Wed 25th Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Brexit

Negotiators resume formal treaty talks on Thursday

Tue 24th Jan, 2023

Brexit

CM sets out stark reality of Brexit for British passport holders

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Negotiators resume formal treaty talks on Thursday

24th January 2023

Brexit
EU pushes back launch date for automated border controls

23rd January 2023

Brexit
‘We’re very close to the deal’ on Gibraltar - Albares

18th January 2023

Brexit
UK-EU talks on Northern Ireland Protocol continue as expectation of a deal grows

16th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023