After 50 years, crew marks first yola Strait crossing
Today marks 50 years since a crew of five men crossed in the Strait of Gibraltar for the first time in a yola, with the crew reuniting to commemorate the event. The crew from the Calpe Rowing Club came together once again to recreate the moment they rowed across volatile waters. The crew was bow...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here