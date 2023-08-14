Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features Local News

After 50 years, crew marks first yola Strait crossing

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
14th August 2023

Today marks 50 years since a crew of five men crossed in the Strait of Gibraltar for the first time in a yola, with the crew reuniting to commemorate the event. The crew from the Calpe Rowing Club came together once again to recreate the moment they rowed across volatile waters. The crew was bow...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans for old Queen’s Cinema site envisage ‘Casemates of the south’

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Local News

Govt files plans for Europa Point accommodation block that could house ‘key workers and homeless’

Mon 14th Aug, 2023

Local News

Border delays ‘down to multiple factors’

Fri 11th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

New designs filed for hotel project in Catalan Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt files plans for Europa Point accommodation block that could house ‘key workers and homeless’

14th August 2023

Opinion & Analysis
Let’s meet the very popular 1940s and 1950s Gibraltarian tenor Luis Gomila

12th August 2023

Local News
McGrail Inquiry postponed over concern about impact on criminal investigation

11th August 2023

Local News
Polish artist Dorota Zys launches first exhibit: ‘Layers of Reflection’

11th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023