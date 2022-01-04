Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Jan, 2022

After a tumultuous two years, Culture looks forward to 2022

GCS CEO Seamus Byrne. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
4th January 2022

Over the past two years the team at Gibraltar Cultural Services have seen events cancelled, held online and reintroduced with restrictions, with some events unable to be held since Covid. Now as the pandemic continues, GCS CEO Seamus Byrne is looking forward to the slow return of large public events, particularly National Day and May...

