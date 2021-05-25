After five decades of service, Adolfo Canepa receives Freedom of the City
Former Chief Minister and Speaker of Parliament Adolfo Canepa has been bestowed the highest honour Gibraltar can give its citizens – the Honorary Freedom of the City of Gibraltar. Mr Canepa, who has served Gibraltar for more than 50 years, was conferred this honour by Mayor John Gonçalves at a special open-air ceremony in front...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here