Tue 25th May, 2021

After five decades of service, Adolfo Canepa receives Freedom of the City

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Alice Mascarenhas
25th May 2021

Former Chief Minister and Speaker of Parliament Adolfo Canepa has been bestowed the highest honour Gibraltar can give its citizens – the Honorary Freedom of the City of Gibraltar. Mr Canepa, who has served Gibraltar for more than 50 years, was conferred this honour by Mayor John Gonçalves at a special open-air ceremony in front...

