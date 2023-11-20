Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

After lightning visit, Princess Royal says ‘it was a pleasure to be back’ in Gib

Photos by Johnny Bugeja and Government of Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2023

The Princess Royal said it was “a pleasure to be back in Gibraltar” as she carried out a number of engagements during a lightning visit before boarding a British Airways flight to London at midday on Saturday, less than 24 hours after she arrived in Gibraltar.

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, arrived in Gibraltar overland with several hours’ delay late Friday evening after their plane was diverted to Malaga because of fog.

Princess Anne was in Gibraltar as patron of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival, praising its “hugely impressive growth” over nine editions.

She acknowledged too the rise in the number of Gibraltarians writing about the Rock and how the Gibraltar National Book Council had become “a focal point” for all book and literary activity.

“I suppose, not so long ago, people thought that thanks to IT there would be no more books and there wouldn't be much point in writing them,” she said, addressing the dinner guests.

“I think fortunately that has been proved categorically to be wrong and this festival has helped to prove that point and bring in a lot more people who really feel the importance of writing their own experiences, writing stories that have come to them and they want to pass on, and for young people to want to read them.”

Princess Anne briefly attended a talk by Dame Mary Berry on Friday before being hosted by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, at a dinner that same night on the Sunborn.

On Saturday, the Princess Royal, as Patron of the Citizens Advice Bureau, met staff at their offices, where she was welcomed by the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos.

Princess Anne also visited the premises of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association, following a recent refurbishment, and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the event.

She also unveiled a plaque at the new Bassadone Motors showroom and workshop.

Prior to her departure from Gibraltar, the Chief Minister's children, Sebastian, Oliver and Valentina, presented the Princess Royal with a gift on behalf of the people of Gibraltar.

The gift was a solid silver set of the Keys of Gibraltar, identical to that presented to the Earl and Countess of Wessex - now The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh - at the end of their visit in 2022.

The Princess Royal was accompanied to her departing flight by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and the Chief Minister.

Most Read

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Suffers Record Defeat in European Qualifiers Against France

Sat 18th Nov, 2023

Local News

After lightning visit, Princess Royal says ‘it was a pleasure to be back’ in Gib

Mon 20th Nov, 2023

Local News

Christmas Party at Casemates Square 2023

Thu 16th Nov, 2023

Local News

As people refused entry into Spain, border checks draw political flak

Wed 15th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
As Gib’s first female Speaker prepares for Parliament session, a clear message on gender equality: “There’s no difference.”

20th November 2023

Local News
Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

17th November 2023

Local News
TG plans return to grass roots

16th November 2023

Local News
New rules aim to cut vehicle pollution near schools

16th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023