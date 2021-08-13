After long pandemic pause, Nolan returns to West End ‘Wicked’ now in its15th year
Carousel, Aladdin and Wicked. Three well-known musicals – the recent productions of which on the West End now have a link to Gibraltar. West End performer Nolan Edwards – Robba to us locally, has been in all three, and he will soon return to Wicked which is due to return to the Apollo Theatre Victoria...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here