Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

After New Year’s Eve downpour, NYE Collective host comeback celebration

Photos by Mark Galliano

By Manar Ben Tahayekt
13th January 2025

By Manar Ben Tahayekt The NYE Collective was all set to ignite the New Year with a spectacular concert at Casemates Square, marking the start of a fresh chapter. Five months of preparation had gone into perfecting every note and every beat. But as fate would have it, a downpour of rain resulted in unsafe...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Unite chief warns of ‘boiling point’ as workforce frustrations mount

Mon 13th Jan, 2025

Local News

Plans filed to breathe new life into century-old building in heart of town

Fri 10th Jan, 2025

Local News

Joe Brugada honoured with prestigious Catalan award for heritage and advocacy

Sun 12th Jan, 2025

Local News

Three new recruits for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Mon 13th Jan, 2025

Local News

West view reclamation set for inner harbour

Wed 8th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man acquitted as Crown presents no evidence in false imprisonment case

13th January 2025

Local News
Unite chief warns of ‘boiling point’ as workforce frustrations mount

13th January 2025

Features
Memoria de Mujer, the book that seeks to reveal Campo women’s ordeals in Franco’s Spain

12th January 2025

Local News
Passengers on Bristol flight face severe delays after unauthorised drones seen near runway

10th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025