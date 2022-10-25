Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Oct, 2022

After prescription changes, GHA says no patient will go without medication they ‘genuinely need’

By Chronicle Staff
25th October 2022

The GHA insisted on Tuesday that none of its patients would go without medication they “genuinely need”, amid persistent public concern following changes to prescription.

The GHA said it had received representations from some patients regarding the changes to prescription policy announced in April this year.

The changes include stopping prescriptions for some products that are easily available over the counter and replacing some branded medications with generic alternatives that are medically equivalent.

“The GHA will not allow any of its patients to go without medication that they genuinely need,” the GHA’s Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, said.

“It is important, however, to recognise that some medications are cheaper and easier to access over the counter than via prescription, and that some prescribed medications have been changed from expensive brands to alternative generic options but what is inside the pack is medically the same.”

“This policy is not about taking medicine away from patients who need it; it is about responsible use of the GHA’s resources so that we can provide our patients with the treatment and medications that are the best options for them.”

“If you have any worries or concerns about your prescriptions, please discuss these with your GP, who will work with you to ensure that you receive the right prescription for your needs.”

