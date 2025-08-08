Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Aug, 2025

Afternoon session announced for Finance Centre Careers Fair

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2025

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has announced the addition of an afternoon session to the upcoming Finance Centre Careers Fair. The session will take place on Monday August 8 from 5pm to 7pm at the Aurora Ballroom, Sunborn Hotel.

Designed for university graduates returning to Gibraltar, individuals currently in employment seeking new opportunities, and those considering a career change, the session will focus on careers in Gibraltar’s finance, gaming and fintech sectors.

The afternoon session will feature breakout discussions with industry professionals, career insights, and informal networking opportunities in a relaxed setting. It complements the previously announced morning session, which is aimed at students.

The Finance Centre Careers Fair is a new initiative organised in collaboration with the Finance Centre Council. It forms part of the Government of Gibraltar’s broader strategy to promote skills development, career progression and the retention of local talent within high-value sectors.

Mr Feetham said: “This afternoon session reflects our commitment to ensuring that our people at every stage of their career have the opportunity to engage directly with the sectors shaping our economic future.”

“Whether you are returning to Gibraltar after graduating from university, just starting your career, exploring a new direction, or ready to take your next step, I encourage you to attend and discover the wide range of opportunities available.”

Attendance at the afternoon session is open to all and no registration is required.

