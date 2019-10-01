Against Brexit backdrop, Spain’s political deadlock adds to La Linea’s fears
With less than a month to go until the Brexit deadline, La Línea mayor Juan Franco has expressed his fears that Spain will not have a government in place to deal with any fallout. Mr Franco said there are still no firm national policies in place in Spain to help the Campo in the event...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here