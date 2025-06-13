Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Local News

Agreement opens ‘huge and exciting potential’ for Gib airport

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
13th June 2025

The political agreement for a treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU creates “huge and exciting potential” for flights to operate from the Rock to EU destinations. To achieve this, Gibraltar has agreed to apply four areas of EU law relating to landing slots, charges, ground handling and the rights of passengers with reduced...

