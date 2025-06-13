Agreement opens ‘huge and exciting potential’ for Gib airport
The political agreement for a treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU creates “huge and exciting potential” for flights to operate from the Rock to EU destinations. To achieve this, Gibraltar has agreed to apply four areas of EU law relating to landing slots, charges, ground handling and the rights of passengers with reduced...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here