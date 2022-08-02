Aidan Carroll finishes second in his 50m freestyle heat

Aidan Carroll produced another great display in the pool finishing second in the 50m freestyle heat 2 this Tuesday morning.

Aidan Carroll was to beat swimmers from St Vincent and Grenadine, Guyana, St Helena, Anguilla, Solomon Islands and Swaziland.

He was beaten by Cyprus’ Manolo who produced a time of 24.87 against Carroll’s 25.16. Carroll bettering his entry time and finishing 56th overall.

Jordan Gonzalez, racing in heat three was to finish eighth in his heat with a time of 26.36 finishing 60th overall from a field of 72 swimmers.