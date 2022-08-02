Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Aidan Carroll finishes second in his 50m freestyle heat

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd August 2022

Aidan Carroll produced another great display in the pool finishing second in the 50m freestyle heat 2 this Tuesday morning.
Aidan Carroll was to beat swimmers from St Vincent and Grenadine, Guyana, St Helena, Anguilla, Solomon Islands and Swaziland.
He was beaten by Cyprus’ Manolo who produced a time of 24.87 against Carroll’s 25.16. Carroll bettering his entry time and finishing 56th overall.
Jordan Gonzalez, racing in heat three was to finish eighth in his heat with a time of 26.36 finishing 60th overall from a field of 72 swimmers.

