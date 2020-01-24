Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Air-cleaning buses to be deployed in six more English regions

Go-Ahead/PA Wire

By Press Association
24th January 2020

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Buses that filter air pollution are to be rolled out to six more towns and cities in England.

Transport firm Go-Ahead's Air Filtering Buses have three fans on the roof that strip pollutant particles from the air as they drive.

Each single-decker has three fans on the roof that suck ultra-fine particles and dirt into filters.

A trial of the technology in Southampton last year saw as much as 65g of pollutants - equivalent to the weight of a tennis ball - removed from the air in a 100-day period, Go-Ahead said.

A further five buses will be deployed in the city by early next month.

The buses will also be introduced to Brighton, Manchester, Newcastle, Oxford, Plymouth and Crawley from this summer.

Go-Ahead chief executive David Brown said: "We want to play our part in tackling the crisis in urban air quality and show that buses can be integral to cleaning up our cities.

"Our air-filtering system has exceeded all expectations in how it can benefit the environment, and it builds on our track record as operator of the UK's greenest bus fleet.

"We believe the Air Filtering Bus provides a quick win for councils as they explore initiatives such as Clean Air Zones to tackle toxic pollution."

Most Read

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Parliament clashes over housing ‘glut’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Local News

GHA Medical Director files for judicial review of bullying case decision

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Local News

Local businesses will pay 12% Brexit levy, GFSC announces

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Local News

Parental alienation consultation process underway by the Minister for Justice and Equality

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
1,000 deaths a year linked to air pollution on Merseyside, report claims

24th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Charles walks through Bethlehem with Muslim and Christian leaders

24th January 2020

UK/Spain News
National Trust warns 73% of special natural sites threatened by climate change

24th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Mark Brexit with firework display that can be seen from France, says MP

23rd January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020