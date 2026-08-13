NatWest International to streamline operational roles in Gibraltar

NatWest International is making changes to streamline some operational roles and centralise teams, and assured customers there will be no changes to the banking services it provides in Gibraltar.

A spokesperson for NatWest International said the changes were intended to simplify how the bank operates and ensure it remained focused on customer service.

“We are committed to delivering long-term value for our customers and supporting sustainable growth across all our jurisdictions, including Gibraltar,” a spokesperson said.

“To help us achieve this, we recently announced changes to simplify how we operate and ensure we remain focused on delivering the best possible service to our customers.”

The bank said some operational roles would be centralised, potentially resulting in redundancies, to provide clearer accountability and allow it to benefit from the scale, investment and expertise available through NatWest Group.

It said the changes would not affect customers or the services offered to them in Gibraltar.

The Chronicle understands the teams who serve customers locally and the banking services provided in Gibraltar are not impacted by any changes.

NatWest International said the changes reflected the evolving nature of the financial services industry, including a move towards simpler and more digital operations.

It said the changes would support its ambition to grow in each of its markets while delivering an improved customer experience.

The bank also said it was supporting colleagues affected by the changes and offering alternative roles where possible, subject to ringfencing rules and regulations.

NatWest International said it remained committed to Gibraltar and to serving customers and supporting the local community, as it has done for the last 38 years.