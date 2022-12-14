Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Dec, 2022

Air pollutions at lowest levels, ‘Thinking Green Digest’ reports

By Eyleen Gomez
14th December 2022

Air quality has improved this year, the annual ‘Thinking Green Digest’ launched by the Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, has reported. The report provides an overview of some of the work carried out by the team at the Department of Environment, as well as information relating to the local environment. One of the main...

