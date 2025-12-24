Air traffic control team ready to welcome Santa on annual visit

As Gibraltar’s await the most anticipated arrival of the year, the team at RAF Gibraltar’s air traffic control tower gears up for that very special visitor, Santa Claus himself.

Speaking with the Chronicle, RAF Gibraltar Station Commander Wing Commander Tom Harvey, from the Air Traffic Control tower, shared details about the preparations underway to ensure a smooth landing for Santa and his reindeer on their global journey.

"We're here getting ready for our annual visitor," said Wg Cdr Harvey, noting that Father Christmas and his reindeer are expected to arrive in the hours of darkness on Christmas Eve.

"We've been asked not to disclose the exact timing of his arrival, given how busy his travels are worldwide.”

“I highly recommend that kids go to bed early. There is no point trying to look out the windows waiting to see Father Christmas. It never really works, from my own experience as well.”

“So I recommend go to bed early, get that sleep in, and he'll have come when you wake up in the morning.”

Preparations for Santa’s sleigh and reindeer are well underway.

"We've installed special runway lighting to guide the reindeer in, made some software upgrades to our radar for better sleigh tracking, and coordinated with Eurocontrol for flight safety," he said.

In a festive touch, the team has also readied reindeer provisions, a mix of carrots and cranberries, based on veterinary guidance.

"Thankfully, the reindeer have never left a mess on the runway, and we hope that continues this year," he joked.

He reminded residents to help Santa Claus by leaving out a snack at home for him.

“The thing that remains is for people at home to leave a snack out for Father Christmas as well. We won't do that. We're just going to cater for the reindeer,” he added.

Wg Cdr Harvey also wished Gibraltar a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, while sharing a seasonal reminder about drones: "Drones can be fun gifts, but you need permission to fly them in Gibraltar,” he said.

“We advise against giving drones as presents this Christmas.”

He also warned that there is no point in seeking permission to fly them on Christmas Eve in a bid to video Santa Claus.

“You won’t be able to capture any footage of Santa’s landing anyway, we haven’t seen anyone manage it yet,” he said.