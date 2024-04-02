Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Apr, 2024

‘Aires del Sur’ exhibition opens at Fine Arts

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd April 2024

Ace Art has opened its newest exhibition ‘Aires del Sur’ in the Fine Arts Gallery today featuring artworks from Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2024, Monica Popham, alongside Gibraltarian and Andalucian artists. The line-up of artists includes Christian Castro, Karl Ullger, Manuel Castillero, Chris-Anne Alcantara, Alej ez, Lorraine Buhagiar, Fraylumen and Sebastian Rodriguez....

