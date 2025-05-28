Airport scanners upgraded from X-ray to CT technology

Airport security equipment operated by officers from the Borders and Coastguard Agency (BCA) is being upgraded, with X-ray machines replaced with CT scanners.

The upgrade was confirmed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in response to questions from Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, who was asking on behalf of GSD Joelle Ladislaus.

Mr Picardo said X-ray machines, originally delivered in 2011 and used to scan passenger cabin baggage, were in the process of being replaced with new CT technology equipment to meet updated aviation security standards.

Hull baggage X-ray machines were replaced in 2019, and five new explosive trace detectors were purchased in 2024 in line with increased screening requirements.

“All equipment is tested daily before being placed into service,” Mr Picardo said.

“Preventive maintenance is carried out on a twice-monthly basis by specialist contractors, who also provide a 24-hour on-call maintenance service with a 12-hour on-site response time.”

Mr Azopardi also asked whether BCA had raised any issues of staff shortages with the Gibraltar Government in the past 12 months and what steps were being taken to address them.

In reply, Mr Picardo said: “No staff shortages have been raised with Government by the BCA in the last 12 months.”

When pressed further on whether staff representatives had raised any issues with the agency itself, Mr Picardo added: “Not in a manner that has made its way up to me.”