Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Airport scanners upgraded from X-ray to CT technology

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
28th May 2025

Airport security equipment operated by officers from the Borders and Coastguard Agency (BCA) is being upgraded, with X-ray machines replaced with CT scanners.

The upgrade was confirmed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in response to questions from Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, who was asking on behalf of GSD Joelle Ladislaus.

Mr Picardo said X-ray machines, originally delivered in 2011 and used to scan passenger cabin baggage, were in the process of being replaced with new CT technology equipment to meet updated aviation security standards.

Hull baggage X-ray machines were replaced in 2019, and five new explosive trace detectors were purchased in 2024 in line with increased screening requirements.

“All equipment is tested daily before being placed into service,” Mr Picardo said.

“Preventive maintenance is carried out on a twice-monthly basis by specialist contractors, who also provide a 24-hour on-call maintenance service with a 12-hour on-site response time.”

Mr Azopardi also asked whether BCA had raised any issues of staff shortages with the Gibraltar Government in the past 12 months and what steps were being taken to address them.

In reply, Mr Picardo said: “No staff shortages have been raised with Government by the BCA in the last 12 months.”

When pressed further on whether staff representatives had raised any issues with the agency itself, Mr Picardo added: “Not in a manner that has made its way up to me.”

Most Read

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Complaint over Eastside development could put Gib waters issue before international court

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Alexia Pecino appointed to MH Bland board of directors

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Cleaning teams suffer abuse as vandalism blights Gibraltar's public toilets

Mon 26th May, 2025

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man who sexually abused two girls jailed for seven years

28th May 2025

Local News
UNESCO praises Gorham’s Cave Complex Management Plan

28th May 2025

Local News
Supported Needs and Disability Office continues disability awareness training across departments

28th May 2025

Local News
Public reminded to take precautions against mosquito bites

28th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025