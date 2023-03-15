Airport tunnel on track to open by end March, Parliament told
The airport tunnel is on track to be opened “as from the end of this month”, Parliament was told on Wednesday. While the date had been flagged previously, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo confirmed the opening of a long-awaited project dogged by delays over many years remained unchanged. Mr Picardo was responding to a question from...
