Aitana Bado makes it to 100m semis
Aitana Bado has qualified directly to the semi finals of the 100m in the Youth Commonwealth GAmes being heald in Trindad and Tobago. With a time of 13.15s Aitana Bado finished third in her heats. This leaves her ranked 15th overall from over 30 athletes competing in the event across the five preliminary heats that...
